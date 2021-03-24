In 2020, the Arts Fund helped save local arts groups at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, it hopes to do it again.

On April 2, the Allied Arts Council will kick off its annual Arts Fund fundraiser with a goal of $240,000. The money goes to seven funded groups.

“The Arts Fund is 15% to 20% of their annual income, and it allows them to produce art rather than more fundraising,” Teresa Fankhauser, executive director of Allied Arts Council, said.

The groups helped by the Arts Fund include Creative Arts Productions, RiverSong, Performing Arts Association, Robidoux Resident Theatre, St. Joseph Community Chorus, the Saint Joseph Symphony and the Allied Arts Council.

While the Arts Fund is important in years when organizations are doing well but need to cover expenses like electricity, 2020 had it take on a whole new meaning.

“That 15% to 20% that they were getting from the Arts Fund really helped them keep the doors open (and) allowed them the breathing room to reevaluate and find new ways to present art during the blackout during the pandemic,” Fankhauser said.

While some local arts groups have started booking performances again, safety aspects like limited seating and social distancing will continue to impact their bottom line.

“Now that they’re rolling out, there’s going to be additional expenses because there will still need to be social distancing and mitigation to make sure that the venues are safe for people. So this money will not only help them be able to reopen and produce, but to do so safely,” Fankhauser said.

The Arts Fund campaign theme is “Relief — Re-Imagination — Recovery – Art IS the heart.” Alison Schieber will serve as the Arts Fund chairperson.

People wanting to contribute can do so by visiting stjoearts.org/wp/home/arts-fund, by calling the Allied Arts Council at 816-233-0231 or by e-mail at artsfund@stjoearts.org.

During a scary time in 2020, local arts supporters helped the Arts Fund reach its goal. Fankhauser said the support was incredible and she hopes they can do it again.

“Our patrons understood the necessity for everyone to help out to contribute so that our agencies survived. This year is no different. They’re still going to need everybody’s participation in the giving so that they can provide quality performances, and educational outreach, whether it’s virtually or live,” she said.