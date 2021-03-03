Artists from 16 different high schools were honored at an ongoing exhibition at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.

Hosting the invitational High School Art Exhibition, the museum judged 70 artists from Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas for the showcase that will continue through Saturday, April 10.

“I think what was really striking is the level of many of the participants, the level of talent and a mastery of techniques,” Jill Carlson, marketing and communications manager at the Albrecht-Kemper, said.

Broken up into nine categories, the pieces range from paintings to printmaking to ceramics and others. Participating schools included ones from St. Joseph, Cameron, Missouri, Easton, Kansas, Wathena, Kansas, and more.

The difference in 2021, Carlson said, is the depth the pieces had because many were made during the pandemic.

“A lot of students were also able to take that time away and do a deep dive into those techniques. So I was really impressed with some of the artwork that’s on our walls now,” she said.

The annual exhibition is traditionally a time for students and educators to gather to see the advances in art each participating high school has made. Because of the pandemic, it’s been a different experience. The awards ceremony was held virtually on YouTube (it is available to stream). The students can view other pieces in a socially distant manner.

Carlson said one of the important things was that the show continue for the students.

“One of the students who had submitted artwork in the show (said) ‘Thank you for allowing us high schoolers to be a part of your exhibition ...This is my last year, and I’m so grateful that this was able to happen,’” she said.

While it’s been an uncertain year for both the students and the museum, continuing on with the exhibition gives both sides a sense of normalcy and pride.

“This year, being able to know that certain things will go on that you’ve been looking forward to your whole high school career ... fruits of your labor have paid off ... We’re so happy because that’s part of our mission here,” Carlson said.

When people come to see the exhibition, Carlson said she hopes they arrive with an open mind and a sense of wonder and awe that this is the future of art in the area.

“There’s a lot that you’re going to want to look at, and then look at it again, and say, ‘Hold on. Wait, did I see that correctly? Is that what I think it is?’ And to look a lot closer. That’s where it’s important to come to a physical space,” she said.

The museum, located at 2818 Frederick Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for seniors and $1 for students. Museum members and children under age 6 are free. For more information about the exhibitions, call 816-233-7003 or visit albrecht-kemper.org.