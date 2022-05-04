Spring isn’t fully in bloom until the Apple Blossom Parade marches down the street.
Returning with a floral theme, this year’s parade promises to bring those nice spring vibes.
Starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, the parade will operate under the theme “Garden Party” just as trees and gardens are beginning to bloom.
“We wanted to celebrate Cool Crest and they are our sponsor, and so we figured it would be perfect to have a garden party with Garden Golf,” Michelle Wolfe, executive director for the Apple Blossom parade, said.
After being forced to cancel the parade in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wolfe said the response from entrants has been higher than in years.
“We have 60 regular entries and 12 VIP, so it’s probably real close to 75 once you add all the people with extra units. So it’s gonna be a big parade,” she said.
To go along with the Cool Crest homage, Rick Gilmore, financial executive officer for Joe Town Enterprises, which runs Cool Crest, will serve as the grand marshal.
“We were excited that he said yes,” Wolfe said. “Especially since we had David Freidel of Freidel’s Lawn & Landscaping, he’s replicating the 1960 Cool Crest float.”
The parade will use its traditional route to Downtown St. Joseph, starting at Noyes Boulevard and Frederick Avenue, continuing down Frederick to Ninth Street, going south on Ninth to Felix Street and ending at Fifth Street.
All of the traditional elements will be there, from the people passing out candy to the Apple Blossom Pageant winners being featured on floats. Wolfe said the demand and excitement for it can be felt.
“We can definitely tell that people are ready to get out because of the number of entries (we have). I think last year we had 40,” she said. “We’re excited that we’re back. I think the theme will really bring people out. So we’re excited that people were happy with the theme.”
Apple Blossom Festival organizers hope those numbers can be reflected in the amount of fun people have at the event.
“I’ve done this for 22 years and while this is not our biggest, it’s pretty close,” Wolfe said. “I just hope people enjoy it. That’s basically all we want is for them to enjoy it.”
The Apple Blossom Parade is free and open for everyone to attend.
