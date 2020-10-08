When Ales West wrapped up in 2019, its organizers thought it would be simple — improve on it, make it bigger and keep it going.

A global pandemic was not in consideration for the local craft brew festival. While it put the event back on its heels, organizers have made it a point to bring Ales West back in a fun, responsible manner.

“We decided back in August that we’re just going to move the event outdoors and we’re also going to add some extra precautions,” Brian Myers, an organizer for Ales West, said.

Featuring more than 20 craft brewers and microbreweries from all over the Midwest, the 2020 Ales West event will return with two sessions, one from 12:30 to 3 p.m. and another at 3:30 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street. Tickets are limited to 150 people per session.

Aimed at celebrating the area’s love of smaller beer brewers, Ales West will feature a gamut of tastes, from IPA to stouts to lagers. Myers said it’s a passion that’s manifested into two local breweries, River Bluff Brewing Co. and Angry Swede, as well as a group of home brewers who have been meeting over the years.

“We live in a community that really does support the craft-beer industry,” Myers said.

The microbreweries featured will include River Bluff Brewing, Angry Swede, Raher and Sons and Cigar City Brewing. The smaller nanobreweries will feature DP Brewery, Peacock Brewing, Black Knight, Rusty Tin, Wizard Brewing, Bad Ash Brewing, Weille Coyote Brewing, Six Dicks and Red Barn Brewing. Food also will be for sale by D&G Pub and Grub and Marble Bar Bakery.

The event started in 2019 after The Metropolitan co-owners, Amy Heath and Myers, visited other craft brewing festivals around the U.S. While they were doing that, they thought St. Joseph had a robust and lively enough craft brewing culture to support such a celebration.

“There are a lot of really good home brewers in this community and they really do help make the event something special,” he said.

While other, more family-geared fall events like Pumpkinfest and the South Side Fall Festival canceled their 2020 installments, Myers thought other outdoor gatherings, like Sounds of Summer and Parties on the Parkway, proved such celebrations could be pulled off in a safe manner.

“I wouldn’t want to do an event indoors or outdoors that had a couple of thousand people at it. That’s why we’re limiting tickets to under 300. We want to make it safe for people,” he said.

As a nod to COVID-19 concerns, the event will have hand sanitizer available on site, cleaning between sessions and free masks for vendors and patrons.

Tickets for the event are $15 preordered and $20 the day of the event. Proceeds will go towards the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association.

“The arts have taken a really big hit because of the pandemic and any time we can help ... offset some of their losses, I think we’re all better for this community,” Myers said.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite at www.facebook.com/alesweststjoe. Ales West is open to everyone 21 and older.