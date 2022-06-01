A popular craft beer festival continues to get bigger.
Boasting its largest lineup of craft brewers and microbreweries, Ales West has been building on the momentum from its previous four iterations.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square in Downtown St. Joseph.
Presented by Wil Fischer Distributing and sponsored by organizations like the Old Joe Brew Club and River Bluff Brewing Company, the event has grown in size and support.
"We've seen growth every year. People are coming in from outside of St. Joseph to stay in our hotels, visit our restaurants or bars after the event is over ... It's a great way to get people in from outside St. Joseph," said Brian Myers, organizer for the event.
The event will have its share of local and out-of-town brewers, with 150 different beers, ciders and seltzers from Goat Tree Brewing, Bad Ash Brewing, Black Pony Brewing Company, Wizard Brewing, Six Dicks Brewing and DP Brewing, among others.
Chris Lanman, co-organizer for the event and co-founder of River Bluff Brewing Company, said while he knew the event was popular, he was blown away by the response in 2021, when the area was slowly coming back out to events following a rough winter with the pandemic.
"I think last year's event was specifically the one that brought it into our minds, like, 'Wow, this is this is turning into something large,'" he said. "People came in droves. It was really impressive for River Bluff being a sponsor, specifically."
Myers sees Ales West's popularity as no coincidence when considering the number of local breweries that have been established since the beer festival's debut.
"When you think about it, five years ago, there were no breweries in St. Joseph. Now we have two that are successful, one of which, River Bluff, has just opened up a second location in Kansas City. We have a brewery that's opened in Maryville, Missouri. We have a brewery that opened in Hamilton, which is just a stone's throw from St. Joseph. And we've got another brewery set to open here in St. Joseph, later this year," he said.
The festival will mark the end of Myers' run as an organizer, as he will complete its transition over to the Old Joe Brew Club. He said he's excited to see where they take it.
"They've been instrumental in nearly doubling the number of homebrewers for the event and they will be taking over the event in its entirety next year ... It just makes them more excited for what the new organizers are going bring to it next year," he said.
For Lanman and River Bluff Brewing Company, it's an exciting time for the brewery to welcome new people in, exchange ideas and promote its new location in Kansas City, which opened in early 2022.
"At our new location in Kansas City, we talk to a lot of our customers and they say, 'I haven't been to St. Joe in (so) many years. I think this event is a good draw in bringing people that haven't been to St. Joe in a while and show them all the amazing things that have happened downtown," he said.
General admission tickets are on sale for $30 in advance. VIP tickets are sold out. Ticket links can be found at www.facebook.com/alesweststjoe. The event will be held rain or shine.
