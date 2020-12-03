While the holidays won’t be quite the same as in years past at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, it still wants to celebrate.

Without the “Sugarplum Festival” in 2020, staff decided to go a little smaller for kids with a series of Holiday Activities from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

“We still wanted to offer some holiday activities for families in the area. And so we came up with a few ideas that would work for the socially distanced, and just to holiday activities in a way that were was safer,” Hannah Kleopfer, marketing and communications manager at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, said.

Included in those activities is the annual Gingerbread Workshop. The museum will bringing out its elves to help families create gingerbread houses.

“We usually do (it) along with the Christmas Breakfast. But we decided to cancel the breakfast this year. The gingerbread workshop will be socially distanced, and you know, it’s a family activity. So families can come and build a little gingerbread house together,” Kleopfer said.

Sign-ups for the gingerbread house activity will close on Thursday. To sign up, visit albrecht-kemper.org or call the museum at 816-233-7003. Masks and social distancing will be required.

If a family feels like doing some holiday activities at home, they can order a “Holiday Kit” that includes crafts and art projects.

New to the museum’s holiday season will be the introduction of “Letters From Santa,” where kids can drop off a letter to Mr. Claus in a magic mailbox for express delivery to the North Pole. While they’re there, families can take pictures in front of the museum’s ornate tree with Frosty The Snowman.

The Letters to Santa costs $15 if parents would like a handwritten reply from Old Saint Nick. That can be requested by calling the museum at 816-233-7003. Requests for response letters are due by Tuesday, Dec. 15, and must include names, ages, mailing address and email. It can also include details about the child sending the letter for Santa to personalize with comments.

The museum also will be hosting its first “Deck The Halls Raffle,” with pieces from local artists like Marcy George and Sherri Lilly and tickets to events like the kids media art classes.

“Just to be able to do something that our community members can look forward to, It just makes us happy to be a part of it,” Kleopfer said.

Tickets are $5 each and can be ordered online or by calling the museum.