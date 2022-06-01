In its long history in St. Joseph, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art has never hosted an Art Fair. That will change on Saturday.
• • •
Featuring activities ranging from fine art booths to face painting to live music, the museum’s first Art Fair is an occasion for everyone.
“Art is for everyone. It’s not for an elite few ... We’re mixing all of these different genres of art and craftsmanship together,” said Jill Carlson, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art’s marketing manager.
The free, all-day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the museum at 2818 Frederick Ave.
During the past couple of years, the museum has made it a goal to reach people with tastes of all types, from those who celebrate its commitment to showcasing traditional fine art to those that enjoy their social events like After Hours and the Sugarplum Festival. Taking a look at other art fairs, Carlson said the museum wanted a weekend event that could satisfy everyone.
“One of the goals at the Albrecht-Kemper is to promote emerging artists and to provide unique experiences for the St. Joseph community,” Carlson said. “The Art Fair is similar in concept but different in the fact that this is a really an emphasis on fine art and the artists, getting to know the artists and showcasing them that are here from this region.”
The Art Fair will have local artists on hand to talk about their work and connect with the community. Some artists featured include Candace Castle, Jeff Foster, Jennifer Miner of Wyethwood Weaving, Cristin Chambers, John Keck and Susan Sanders, among others. It will also feature live performances from Tracy Huffman, Jason Johnson, John Keck, David Hinson and the St. Joseph Arts Academy with director Jason Riley. Special guests will include ColorPop Face Painting and “The Balloon Dude.” There will also be food from Leo’s Tacos and drinks for sale.
Carlson said the fair will give people a chance to explore all of its grounds, from the inside of the museum to areas they might have missed.
“(People) can see the gardens, see the flowers, see the waterfall — a lot of people completely miss the fact that we do have a waterfall ... We just have beautiful grounds,” she said.
The goal is that people have positive takeaways from what the museum has to offer and how people can engage with art.
“I hope that people realize that we’re an integral part of this community, that they can be at home here as well and they can make this place a part of their of their lives,” Carlson said.
The Art Fair is free and open to all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.