Both of the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art’s new exhibits deal with memories and the relics tied to them.

Downstairs, the exhibition “Landmarks and Points of Interests: Don Anderson,” highlights local artifacts, statues and architecture like the Missouri Theater. On the main floor of the art museum is “Memory Ponds by Gerry Trilling,” featuring art made from people’s donated yarn.

“(Trilling) is crocheting all these stories together because these yarns have history,” Megan Benitz, interim executive director for the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, said.

Both will open with a reception starting at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the museum at 2818 Frederick Ave. It is free and open to the public. Masks are required.

Several days before the reception, Trilling was organizing which pieces of her crocheted shapes properly mesh well together on the museum’s walls. A painter for decades, she started the crochet project as way to dabble in a new medium.

“I like the idea that it turns into a spiral, that there’s this continuity thing that goes on and and on and it just gets bigger,” she said.

The idea hit her when she was with a friend in St. Louis who was cleaning out baskets of yarn. As her friend was untangling the messes of interlocked fibers, she talked about the history behind them.

“I realized there is an experience that is embedded in these remnants of yarn. And it never comes out even, so there’s always remnants,” she said.

Crocheting circles, followed by less traditional shapes, Trilling has created collections of vivid colors and memories to make an exhibit that the museum has never seen before.

“I think it’s interesting to take materials and techniques that maybe a lot of people are familiar with and use them in a very high-concept piece. I think that’s going to help people connect with it, to sort of bridge that gap,” Benitz said.

Don Anderson’s “Landmarks and Points of Interest” also works with nostalgia and memories people have attached to some of St. Joseph and Kansas City’s great landmarks and gives them a twist.

“I like it because some of them have these really interesting perspectives — the way that he’s tweaked the color to the sculptures, where he’s sort of placed them into landscapes, they’re not really in,” Benitz said.

For example, a statue like the the Pony Express Monument is given blue skies with scenic clouds around it. Others will be placed in fields or dark environments.

It’s the first exhibit for Anderson, a Kansas City artist who was discovered through the museum’s annual Membership Exhibition.

“He’s got such an interesting perspective that we wanted to feature him and continue our mission of showcasing new and developing artists here. This exhibit fits it well,” Benitz said.

The opening reception for both exhibitions will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. They also will be available for viewing during regular business hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 816-233-7003.