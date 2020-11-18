The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art knows its patrons have been through a lot this year. They deserve to take in some evocative, unadulterated beauty.

Two new exhibits, Douglas Shaw Elder’s “OKecoScape” and “Our Favorites: Staff Selections from the Vault,” will deliver that in spades. Both will be on display from Nov. 20 to Jan. 10 at the museum at 2818 Frederick Ave.

In Elder’s exhibit, he brings out the viewer’s emotions through a combination of relief sculptures carved from layered polychrome plywood, as well as drawings made from frottage printmaking techniques and water-based inks on petroleum-based paper.

A St. Joseph native, Elder contacted the museum about featuring the exhibit, which staff was delighted to do.

“A lot of them are very interesting because they’re just kind of plain plywood, lightly stained. But he creates very evocative images, sometimes from very sparse materials,” Megan Benitz, interim executive director for the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, said.

Similar to other nature-based exhibits the museum has featured during the past couple of years, “OKecoScape” continues to widen the scope of what media can be used to create art.

“It really makes people think about their surroundings and landscape and really looking at the world around them and seeing there’s so much subtlety and detail in the way that the ground, the roads or the way grass grows,” Benitz said.

Acting as kind of an artistic mixtape for the Albrecht-Kemper staff, “Our Favorites: Staff Selections from the Vault” will feature some picks from the museum’s more than 3,000-piece collection.

“People are going to get a sense of all of our personalities. We’ve all picked very different work. There’s different things each of us were looking for when it came to, ‘Hey, pick your favorite work that’s not usually out,’” Benitz said.

Some pieces were chosen for how the artist of the piece’s story hit them personally. Others were picked because they were aesthetically pleasing. It’s all a variety of media and personal taste.

“I know the pieces I picked were a mixture of kinds of artwork I really liked. Like there’s a quilt. I’m a quilter, so I liked that. Other ones are paintings I see when I’m in the vault that just make me smile, or I say ‘Hi’ to,” Benitz said.

It’s a fun introduction for people who haven’t been to the museum before and those who might not know the staff well. And who doesn’t want a little fun?

“People are looking for things to do. I think right now, we feel like the museum is still a safe place to come visit. So we’re hoping that when people are looking for something to do, they will come and see these and find something beautiful to look at,” Benitz said.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum’s closures include Nov. 26 and Dec. 24 and 25.