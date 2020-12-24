It’s been more than two decades since the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art realized it made a mistake with its driveway.

“It’s been an ongoing issue,” Eric Fuson, executive director for the museum, said.

After years of logistical problems for big vehicles, the museum is addressing the issue with a proposed $300,000 capital campaign for a new, more direct driveway.

“Driveways aren’t exactly a ‘Wow, you know, that’s such a spectacular thing’ (project). But what it can do for us is amazing. It will allow people to come in and see the wow factor inside,” Fuson said.

The big problem with the current driveway: It isn’t a direct route to the parking lot, located at the back of the building. It’s a narrow passageway that snakes around the structure, making it near impossible for bigger vehicles like fire trucks and buses to get through.

“We’ve had a tour bus get half stuck out on Frederick. We’ve had an issue with fire trucks. Four years ago, we had a fire and they had to run hoses up the driveway,” Fuson said.

Along with the tricky driveway, the exit is also on an angle that causes cars to scrape against the ground, a problem compounded by the expansion of Frederick Avenue decades ago.

After years of problems, the museum’s board decided it had had enough and needed to make some changes. Board member Marcy George said while they tried to book motor coach tours, which has the potential and volume of people to bring in a significant amount of tourist dollars to the area, the driveway was a non-starter.

“We tried really hard to bring motor coaches here. But you have to pull down there and let them out at the bottom and then they have to walk all the way up. Not everybody wants to do that,” she said.

The renovated driveway would provide a direct route to the parking lot, with the existing one being kept to allow for employees and kitchen workers to access their designated spaces on the side of the building.

Board member Dick Deshon said the new driveway could bring in thousands of dollars for the museum in tourism money.

“You make money not only on food, but you make it on the admissions, they go to your gift shop. So if you can’t handle buses, you leave a lot of money on the table,” he said.

The campaign is well on its way to its goal, securing $150,000 in donations. The plan is to break ground in the spring and have the new driveway ready by the time tourist season happens in the summer.

“When we’re low on attendance because of COVID, we can take advantage of that to then be ready when tourism opens back up,” Fuson said.

The strong early response to the campaign has the board feeling excited and invigorated to get rid of the old logistical problems with the driveway and ready to welcome new faces.

“We’re so grateful to all of these people because, really, all we had to do was ask. People who’ve been longtime supporters have really come through to help us with this project, once they were shown how important it is. We’re really touched,” George said.