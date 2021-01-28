Those looking forward to a variety of smoked meats from a bevy of BBQ pitmasters in St. Joseph will have to wait until 2022.

Uncommon Character, the St. Joseph Community Branding campaign, announced it has canceled the 2021 Apple Blossom BBQ.

“After 2021, especially after this winter, the Apple Blossom BBQ in May could have really been a fun time, a really joyous occasion for the community. It’s sad we have to put that off for another year, Kristi Bailey, a chairperson for St. Joseph Community Branding LLC, said.

Around this time in 2020, Bailey was busy recruiting teams and sponsors for the annual spring competition, which was canceled because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the “Made With Uncommon Character” committee, which runs the BBQ event, didn’t want to risk wasting time and resources.

“Even though May seems like a long ways away and everyone might have vaccinations by that time, to plan an event in May you really have to be working right now raising the money and putting contracts down,” she said.

2021 would have marked the 15th year for the event, originally run by the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center before “Made With Uncommon Character” took it over. Sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, its annual Apple Blossom Barbecue Contest brought hundreds of people out to try samples from barbecue masters from all over the United States.

Bailey said the festivities go beyond the barbecue. Since “Made With Uncommon Character” began running the event, it’s aimed at making it a day-long celebration for the whole family.

“There have been some other communities that have done actual barbecue contests themselves. But with ‘Uncommon Character,’ we’re really interested in the whole festival, the bands, that bounce houses, everything that makes it a big celebration for the community,” Bailey said.

While the Apple Blossom BBQ has been canceled, the fate of the Apple Blossom Pageant and Parade remain in question. Both its official website and Facebook page offer no information about a 2021 event. Calls to organizers were not returned.

Bailey said while the BBQ is canceled, “Made With Uncommon Character” will continue to focus on stories about outstanding people, businesses and events in St. Joseph for 2021.

“In 2020, we kind of had to take a step back from producing a lot of content ... ‘Uncommon Character’ is going to get a breath of new life in 2021. So people can definitely look forward to seeing more stories more posts come out this year,” she said.