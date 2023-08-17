St. Louis Prosecutor

Gabe Gore steps to the podium after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, announced that Gore would be the new St. Louis Circuit Attorney, replacing Kimberly M. Gardner, during a news conference May 19 at the Carnahan Courthouse in St. Louis.

 David Carson | St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore said this week that his office has given “high priority’ to reviewing the 1990 murder conviction of Christopher Dunn — a case that finds the Midwest Innocence Project arguing for Dunn’s release from state prison after two prosecution witnesses recanted their testimony and legal experts have cited a lack of DNA and other evidence.

But in an interview with The Independent, Gore did not provide a timeline for when a decision on the case would be made.

