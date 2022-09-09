St. Louis police shoot and kill Sudanese man after standoff Associated Press Sep 9, 2022 Sep 9, 2022 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police shot and killed a 61-year-old Sudanese refugee after he reportedly lunged at an officer after a long standoff, authorities said.The confrontation on Wednesday began when officers were serving felony warrants for assault, resisting arrest and a weapons charge, Lt. John Green said.After the man barricaded himself in an apartment, police used tasers, tear gas, robots and other nonlethal means to end the standoff, Green said, but they were unsuccessful.Officers also tried to negotiate with him in English and Arabic, his native language, Green said.When a SWAT team eventually entered the apartment, officers fired at least seven shots when the man charged an officer with a knife, Green said. No one else was in the apartment.Friends said the man and his children immigrated to the U.S. about five years ago, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.Veii Kauaria, who works with Organization for Black Struggle and speaks Arabic, said he was disappointed officers wouldn’t let him negotiate with the man.“It just didn’t have to happen like this,” said Kauaria. “He was afraid. All he saw was this SWAT team with big guns, thinking they were going to kill him and they did.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags John Green Officer Veii Kauaria Weaponry Military Police St. Louis Standoff Apartment Tear Gas × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +2 Home & Garden Master Gardeners to hold symposium at Albrecht-Kemper Local News Jeep’n & Jamm’n to celebrate 11th year Local News Second Harvest aims to reach all community groups in need Local News LifeNet leaves Rosecrans, search for new helicopter EMS starts More Local News → Local Forecast 10 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
