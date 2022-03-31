ST. LOUIS— A shooting early Thursday in St. Louis left two people dead and another hospitalized with injures, police said.
The shooting reportedly happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in the city’s Central West End neighborhood near the St. Louis University campus. Police and paramedics called to the scene found two people dead and a third person wounded.
The wounded person was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Police have not released the names of those killed or wounded and did not immediately respond to phone and email messages Thursday asking whether any arrests had been made in the case.
