ST. LOUIS — St. Louis began moving on Saturday roughly 120 detainees back to its old city jail, known as the workhouse, amid repeated security breaches at the newer downtown justice center.
The Medium Security Institution was reopened less than two months after St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones declared victory on a campaign promise to “close the workhouse,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Jones had cited what she called its unsanitary and inhumane conditions.
But critics had warned that the City Justice Center couldn’t yet handle the full load because it was understaffed and could become overcrowded. They also cited its inadequate safety features.
The latest disturbance began Friday evening when inmates on the third floor jimmied locks, escaped their cells and caused a disturbance with other inmates, said Jones’ spokesman Nick Dunne. About 25 people were involved.
“This is what we said would happen,” said public safety committee chair Joe Vaccaro. “They closed it way too soon. The way they did this was ridiculous.”
The incident marked at least the sixth disturbance at the downtown jail in eight months and the fourth since February in which detainees escaped their cells.
“Maybe we can eventually get to one jail,” Vaccaro said. “But we want to make sure that one jail is fixed.”
