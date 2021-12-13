ST. LOUIS —St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Monday signed a bill repealing city ordinances that make it illegal to possess small amounts of marijuana.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that in addition to repealing city ordinances, the bill bars police from enforcing state and federal laws against possession of small amounts or of marijuana paraphernalia, with certain exceptions. The smell or presence of marijuana can no longer be the only probable cause for search and arrest.
Jones has said the bill removes an unjust and discriminatory policy. She said nearly 600 people have been arrested in St. Louis on marijuana charges in the past three years, and nearly 500 of them were Black.
