Reparations St Louis

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones addresses the press after touring both St. Louis jails in 2021 outside the Medium Security Institution, known as the City Workhouse.

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is appointing a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery, segregation and racism.

St. Louis joins a growing list of places trying to determine how to make amends for past practices that have harmed Black Americans. The new commission will hold open monthly meetings. There is no stated deadline for recommendations.

