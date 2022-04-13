FLORISSANT, Mo. — A St. Louis County man who shot and killed his supervisor after being fired from a child care center was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.
Christopher Owens, 54, of Florissant, was sentenced after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Police said Owens killed 60-year-old Brantley Tate on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Marygrove Child Center in Florissant.
Tate was fired a few days before the shooting after he walked off the job. Police said he shot Tate when he returned to the center to retrieve his belongings.
He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge and 15 years for armed criminal action, to be served consecutively.
