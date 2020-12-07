The St. Joseph Sanitary Landfill is nearing capacity on its current six-acre cell, according to Rod McQuerrey, the city's superintendent of solid waste and recycling.

The landfill began construction on a new cell in the summer. The new 6.7-acre cell will cost about $900,000, according to McQuerrey.

“We are currently building the next cell,” McQuerrey said. “It should be complete this spring. We've run into some delays. Between weather and COVID, it's ran slower than anticipated.”

Usually a cell is built every three to four years, but the last time a new cell was built was back in 2015. Also, the current cell filled up quicker than anticipated.

“Just over two years ago, we were running about 375 ton a day on average,” McQuerrey said. “Since 2018, we have been gradually increasing. 2020 from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, we are averaging 823 ton a day. So that in itself kind of caught us off guard. We didn't anticipate that kind of increase in tonnage.”

The increase in tonnage may be correlated to a rise in the number of cars.

“We had an extra surge in car count per day this year,” McQuerrey said. “Typically we’ll run 150 to 250 vehicles a day. It kind of slowed a little bit, but there for a while we were running 350 to 400 cars a day, which is a lot this year compared to previous. I attribute a lot of that to the pandemic.”

As the current cell reaches capacity, the landfill is waiting for approval from the Department of Natural Resources on temporary storage, which would increase the elevation on the current cell by 50 feet.

Once the new cell is completed, the extra trash will then be moved there.

McQuerrey learned from the surge in tonnage and is going to work on the next cell, which will be 5.3 acres, immediately after finishing the cell in progress.

“Typically, we would build a cell every three to four years,” McQuerrey said. “Given the current daily tonnage, we'll complete this cell and immediately move into building the next cell.”

The landfill has used a total of 45 acres on its current permitted land. McQuerrey said there are about 60 more acres available, which should last about 40 years.

Once this land is used, the landfill will move just to the east, where it has more property.