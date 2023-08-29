Take Down Rod Holders

Austin Pettigrew, owner of Take Down Rod Holders, holds a large catfish in this photo. 

 Submitted photo

The Catfish & Crappie Conference, the ultimate catfish and crappie fishing expo in the Nation, is thrilled to announce the return of "Take Down Rod Holders" as an exhibitor for its 2024 event. Founded by Austin Pettigrew in August 2021, Take Down Rod Holders has rapidly become a favorite among catfish anglers nationwide.

Located in St. Joseph, Missouri, Take Down Rod Holders is renowned for its custom-built, handcrafted rod holders. Each rod holder reflects the company's unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Every piece is hand-cut, bent, welded, and shipped by Austin Pettigrew, who boasts over 13 years of manufacturing experience.

