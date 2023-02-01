The students holding a shot of graduation cap by their hand in a bright sky during ceremony success graduates at the University, Concept of Successful Education in Hight School,Congratulated Degree

Rockhurst University Announces Fall 2022 Dean's List

Rockhurst University has announced the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

