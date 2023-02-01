Rockhurst University Announces Fall 2022 Dean's List
Rockhurst University has announced the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
St. Joseph, Missouri
Ben Hudson
Elliott Rocha
Cameron, Missouri
Jaeden Hardison
Chillicothe, Missouri
Montana Hall
Edgerton, Missouri
Delaney Roberts
King City, Missouri
Paisley Catlett
Lathrop, Missouri
Madelyn Vonderfecht
Platte City, Missouri
Madeline Donnelli
Sheridan, Missouri
Tyler Bix
Troy, Kansas
Cassidy Rosenberger
Wathena, Kansas
Laura Feuerbacher
Iowa State University announces fall 2022 Dean’s List
More than 10,200 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
St. Joseph, Missouri
Cowles Anderson, 3, Aerospace Engineering
Gallatin, Missouri
Cloey Waterbury, 2, Mechanical Engineering
Gower, Missouri
Erin Christine McPike, 3, Biology (AGLS)
Hiawatha, Kansas
Jack Thomas Rosa, 3, Biology (AGLS)
Mary Elizabeth Rosa, 4, Biology (AGLS)
Maryville, Missouri
Skylar Ivy Bundridge, 4, Event Management
Anna Claire White, 2, Animal Science
Tarkio, Missouri
Aaron Matthew Schlueter, 2, Agricultural Engineering
