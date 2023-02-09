Local students named to Missouri State University's fall 2022 Dean's List
Paige Nold of Country Club
Abbie Adkins of St. Joseph
Alanna Bryson of St. Joseph
Kinzie Estes of St. Joseph
Sydney Flowers of St. Joseph
Abigail Horn of Easton
Aleigha Horton of St. Joseph
McKenna Jones of St. Joseph
Lily Kelly of St. Joseph
Zachary Langley of St. Joseph
Margaret Levins of St. Joseph
Maggie Limle of St. Joseph
Melanie Murphy of St. Joseph
Kailey Pond of St. Joseph
Madlyn Sprague of St. Joseph
Addison Wheatley of St. Joseph
Molly Whitchurch of St. Joseph
Brooke Winder of St. Joseph
Anna Bracciano of St. Joseph
Kailyn Guck of Country Club
Reese Mattox of St Joseph
Hallie Osborn of St. Joseph
St. Joseph students named to University of Nebraska fall Deans' List
More than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
St. Joseph, Missouri
Caroline Elizabeth Ehlert, senior, Dean's List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.
La'Var Felder, sophomore, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health.
James Jura, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry.
Faith Marie Miller, senior, Dean's List, College of Business, finance and management.
Madison Renee Teschner, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Business, marketing.
Emma Vejraska, sophomore, Dean's List, Explore Center, pre-health.
Libby Caroline Weddle, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, political science.
Emily Welter, sophomore, Dean's List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, forensic science.
Lincoln University of Missouri Announces Fall 2022 Dean's List
Lincoln University of Missouri is pleased to announce the fall 2022 Dean's List honorees. The Dean's List comprises full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum term GPA of 3.00, excluding grades in courses that do not carry credit toward graduation.
Myah Dwyer of St. Joseph, Missouri
Former Golden Eagle named to Notre Dame Dean's List
Elijah L. Spencer of St. Joseph, Missouri, has been named to the dean's list in the University of Notre Dame's First Year of Studies for outstanding scholarship during the Fall 2022 semester.
Students who achieve dean's honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30 percent of students in their college.
UT Student, Jazmin Dominguez, of St. Joseph, Earned Dean's List Honors
Jazmin Dominguez, of St. Joseph, earned dean's list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester. Dominguez is majoring in Psychology BS. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean's list.
Area Residents Earn Academic Honors at Benedictine College
Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended December 12, 2022.
Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President's list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean's List.
Rushville, Missouri
Grace Cogan, Dean's List
Saint Joseph, Missouri
Mason Carr, Dean's List
Sydney Hagey, Dean's List
Claudia Kammerer, Dean's List
Sara Schlies, President's List
Savannah, Missouri
Olivia Fuqua, Dean's List
