St. Joseph, area students named to Dean's List, President's List and honor rolls News-Press NOW Jan 25, 2023 Jan 25, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago

Graceland University Students Named to Fall 2022 Dean's List and Honors List

The honor roll lists for Graceland University's 2022 fall term have been announced. Students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the president's list. Graceland University students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the honors list. Students with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.64 are named to the dean's list. Graceland commends the students who have devoted their efforts and talents to their academic success!

Corwin Shipps of St. Joseph, Missouri, for Dean's List
Jake Bigham of Gower, Missouri, for Honors List
Madilyn Sager of Stanberry, Missouri, for Dean's List
Emma Gibson of Mound City, Missouri, for President's List
Dominique Henley of Mercer, Missouri, for President's List
Riley McChesney of Bethany, Missouri for President's List
Anna Miller of Maryville, Missouri for President's List
Erica Miller of Princeton, Missouri for President's List
Braelyn Windham of Maysville, Missouri, for President's List

University of Wisconsin-Madison announces Fall Dean's List

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Platte City, Missouri
Spencer Hay, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
