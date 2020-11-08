Sgt. Keith Dudley of the St. Joseph Police Department received The Life-Saving award from the department last Thursday.

Dudley was recognized for his efforts involving a suicidal subject who set their own house on fire early in 2020. Dudley was able to enter the burning house and successfully pull the subject out to safety.

“It always feels good to be recognized for what we do, but that’s not why we do this job,” Dudley said. “We do it because we truly care about our community.”

Dudley has been a law enforcement officer in the city for the last two decades. In August 2020, he ran against incumbent sheriff, Bill Puett, to become the next Buchanan County Sheriff. He came in second in the election as a Republican challenger.

Officer’s Chris Babb and Officer Kalamon we’re also on the scene with Dudley during the call.

Babb, who was admitted to the hospital after the incident for smoke inhalation that affected one of his lungs, is very grateful to work alongside Dudley.

“I didn’t even know he ran in there at the time, but that’s just the kind of guy he is. He leads by example,” said Babb.

Dudley is a real estate agent in the St. Joseph area for Stroud & Associates.