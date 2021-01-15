St. Joe Harley-Davidson donated $1,000 to The Noyes Home for Children all on behalf of its customers during the holiday season.

Throughout the month of December, St. Joe Harley-Davidson offered gift wrapping free of charge with all in-store purchases. As customers purchased gifts for loved ones, employees of the Harley-Davidson dealership asked customers if they could make a donation to the Noyes Home in their honor.

“We set our goal pretty high this year,” said owner Mick McCreary, “In years past when we’ve offered this service, we usually averaged about $500. However, this year we aimed for $700.”

Surpassing the original goal of $700, St. Joe Harley-Davidson got in touch with The Noyes Home to make arrangements to deliver a $1,000 donation. This donation was a record-setting amount for the Harley-Davidson dealership.

“We’re just proud of our customers,” said General Manager Terry Trimmer. “Whether they were throwing in spare change from their pocket or they were one of the several that grabbed a crisp $100 bill to add to the jar, we are so proud to be a part of this generous community.”