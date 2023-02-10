Seven days after a Chinese spy balloon began drifting across the United States, the U.S. military downed it with a single missile.
But the balloon, in a sense, continues its flight through diplomatic circles, complicating U.S.-China relations amid rising tensions.
One consequence is that the balloon may help shift how Americans view China.
We are political science scholars and U.S. foreign policy experts who recently published a book about U.S. overseas military deployments. In it, we discuss how U.S. military bases might change with a more powerful China expanding its influence.
The balloon incident is an example of mounting tensions and espionage between China and the U.S. – but it is different largely because it took place in public, occurred over U.S. territory and the subsequent diplomatic tiff received a lot of media coverage.
While the U.S. has said it has evidence that the balloon carried antennas and other equipment to gather intelligence, China has maintained that the vessel is used to track weather.
Recently, senior U.S. defense officials acknowledged that China had targeted several countries worldwide in a similar way over recent years.
While public awareness of specific cases might be new, spying between countries is not. The U.S. has been both the target and the agent of an increasing amount of espionage.
In some cases, governments may want information on enemy troop positions or movements. They may also want information on other aspects of their enemy's capabilities.
Under pressure
Before the balloon incident, much of the increasing tension between the U.S. and China had been relatively abstract or remote in most Americans' eyes. But a Chinese spy balloon drifting directly over U.S. is a material object people saw with their own eyes.
Suddenly, the United States' action – or inaction – over what to do with the balloon became a hotly debated topic. President Joe Biden's Republican opponents criticized his timing as late in shooting down the balloon.
While Americans have become increasingly suspicious of China's role in the world, the country has been divided on how the U.S. should confront the risk.
More than three-quarters of U.S. adults have expressed an unfavorable opinion of China since 2020, according to a Pew Research Center survey in September 2022. This number has continued to rise since 2005.
And in 2021, 45% of Americans said that China is the greatest enemy of the U.S. – more than double the percentage who said so in 2020, according to a Gallup poll.
The balloon incident may have surprised the U.S. population, but it fits the recent pattern of interactions between the U.S. and China.
The Trump administration engaged in a trade war with China, and though there were some steps toward better relations with a new trade agreement, the emergence of COVID-19 created new conflict between the countries. China was not fully transparent about what happened early during the pandemic.
While the Biden administration has seemed less confrontational toward China than the previous administration, it maintained many of the Trump-era policies on trade – keeping tariffs against China in place – and the Uyghurs. Biden signed a law in 2021 that prevents the import of any Chinese products made with forced labor by the more than 1 million Uyghur people that China has illegally detained.
The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.