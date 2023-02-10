Chinese spy balloon contained technology to monitor communication signals, US says

Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon Feb. 5 off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. 

 U.S. Navy via AP

Seven days after a Chinese spy balloon began drifting across the United States, the U.S. military downed it with a single missile.

But the balloon, in a sense, continues its flight through diplomatic circles, complicating U.S.-China relations amid rising tensions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.