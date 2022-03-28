Librarian and book expert Jenny Ellis from the St. Joseph Public Library returns to share some of her favorite recent reads. Visit the library’s online catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/ to find these or other books to enjoy.
"Meet Me in the Margins" by Melissa Ferguson. Who doesn’t love a good rom-com? Plus I was won over when this book was compared to the movie "You’ve Got Mail." The purist in me also thinks of the James Stewart movie "The Shop Around the Corner." But how does a book live up to the hype of being compared to one of my favorite movies? Overall it was a fun read for meet-cute but it did leave me wanting to watch both movies that I mentioned. So be prepared to grab some popcorn.
"The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections" by Eva Jurczyk. Like many librarians, I’m a sucker for books about books and libraries. Set in a university library, it’s a slightly different library world than I’m used to which makes it all the more intriguing. I couldn’t put this book down and instantly recommended it to library patrons who have similar reading tastes as me. I know you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover but this one had my attention from the minute I saw it.
"Homicide and Halo-Halo (Tita Rosie's Kitchen Mystery #2)" by Mia P. Manansala. This sequel comes with a warning that it’s darker than book one, which was laugh-out-loud funny. The author says to make sure you’re in the right headspace to read this book. Honestly, that explains my whole pandemic reading … I can’t read books that I normally devour. I liked reading a book that featured a character going through a tough time. It made the main character seem so much more real to me. The author is under contract to write a total of six books in this series. I’m anxiously waiting for book three, which will be released later this year. Bonus: the author also will be appearing at my virtual cozy mystery book club, Murder She Read, in December.
"Must Love Books" by Shauna Robinson. Again, we all know I love bookish books. I love the diverse characters in this book. Plus, who hasn’t had a quarter-life crisis? Especially one relating to your dream job turning out not to be at all like you’d imagined it would be. At first, you’re expecting a lighthearted read but this book does turn rather serious. To some readers that makes it more relatable but others might want a trigger warning about depression and suicide.
"The Cartographers" by Peng Shepherd. I am not the biggest fantasy reader unless it’s about books and/or libraries … or cartographers, and actually, I dislike labeling books with genres because I think it scares some readers off. This one is so full of academic drama, map-making, nerd-sleuthing and magic that you just want to jump into the book. It’s been called a literary thriller and I agree with that genre title more than I do fantasy. You keep thinking about the characters long after you’ve finished reading. I think fiction readers, in general, will love this book.
