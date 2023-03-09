Pasta Primavera

Warm weather, blue skies and time spent outdoors are hallmarks of spring. Springtime is a season of rebirth and renewal. That's evidenced by budding trees and the return of frolicking animals. Spring also can be a time to refresh meal-making.

Now is the time to trade in those hearty, filling dishes that are perfect for cold winter nights for lighter fare. Recipes like "Pasta Primavera" from "Seasoned America" (William Morrow and Company, Inc.) by Chef Paul Prudhomme can be brought out in spring and enjoyed throughout the warmer seasons. In Italian, "primavera" means "spring," making this classic, vegetable-infused pasta dish a favorite this time of year. The vegetable inclusions below can be switched out for your own favorite produce as well.

