WESTON, Mo. — During Alex Rinehart’s high school career, Worth County football advanced to two state football championships.
While Rinehart starred as a running back, he never saw the field in either game due to injuries. He fueled the Tigers this past season only to suffer a torn ACL in the fourth quarter of a state semifinal win at North Shelby.
That took away his basketball season, and the doctors thought a potential return to track after not competing in recent years was out of the question.
“It was just a lot of rehab and the hard work getting back to where I was” Rinehart said. “The doctor told me that track was kinda off limits, he didn't know for sure, but I told him I really wanted to get back and I’d do whatever it took to get back, to at least play something before I graduated. I worked really hard and it came through for me.”
His hard work paid off with three state qualifications with his performances at Saturday’s Class 1 sectional meet. He placed third in the javelin and also qualified in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, finally leading him to the biggest stage in high school athletics.
After surgery, he was unable to walk for four weeks. The last few months since late November have involved rehabilitation, strength training and stretching, allowing him to return near top form.
Unable to compete in his favorite sport’s state title game, he’s been fueled by his return this spring.
“I kind of live off football. Not being able to play in the state game kind of ripped my heart out,” Rinehart said. “So I wanted to come and show everyone that I could do another sport and make state track.”
This time, he will do so in the action this weekend in Jefferson City, Missouri, instead of on the sideline.
