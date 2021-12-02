COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri 8-Man State Championship game lived up to the hype with the two undefeated teams going back-and-forth from the opening kickoff to game's final drive.
But for the second time in four years, the Worth County Tigers came up short in the game, losing to Drexel 48-42 on Thursday at Faurot Field.
"Nothing to be ashamed of, these kids did absolutely everything that was asked of them," Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. "They're gritty kids, they're good kids and you gotta love what they put out there — I couldn't be prouder."
Junior running back Braxton Hightshoe filled in for injured running back Alex Rinehart, and made the most of his start beginning with the Tigers' opening drive. Hightshoe took the fourth play of the drive 34 yards for the game's first score.
The Bobcats answered on their first drive, going 49 yards on eight plays. Junior Jacob Coffey capped off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.
The scoring stopped for a moment with both teams trading punts on the next two drives. Worth County quarterback Aydan Gladstone found his rhythm in the second quarter, connecting with receiver Dylan McIntire for a 27-yard touchdown.
Worth County's touchdown began the firework show that took place over the next two quarters. Drexel responded to the Tigers' touchdown with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Coffey to Cory Cumpton that covered 47 yards.
Hightshoe again made his presence felt on Worth County's next drive, carrying the ball twice for 20 yards, catching a 5-yard pass, then ending the drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Gladstone.
"He's a dude and he's going to be a dude, he's just been waiting for his chance," Adwell said. "We knew he was a different style runner that doesn't have that Le'Veon Bell look that Alex brings to the table, but he's a tough kid."
The Drexel passing game then burned the Tiger defense for the second-consecutive drive. Coffey and Cumpton connected for a 39-yard touchdown on third down to tie the game at 20 with 4:45 left in the half.
The Bobcats appeared to have secured the lead heading into halftime after a four-yard touchdown run from Coffey with 1:02 to go. Junior Levi Cassavaugh had different plans, returning the ensuing kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown.
Drexel opened the second half with a nine-play, 47-yard drive to take a 34-28 lead on a three-yard touchdown run from Cumpton. Worth County then drove 41 yards on nine plays, ending the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run from Gladstone, giving the Tigers a 36-34 lead.
Drexel's next drive came down to a fourth-and-3 from the Worth County 4-yard line. The Bobcats used two timeouts on the drive and all three in the third quarter. Coffey lessened the blow of having no timeouts with a 4-yard touchdown run on fourth down.
The Bobcats scored the go-ahead touchdown with 8:10 left in the fourth quarter. The Drexel defense answered the offense's score by forcing a turnover on downs at the Worth County 28.
Dean said he got greedy after a 7-yard run from Coffey. Drexel decided to pass on second-and-3, only to have it intercepted by Hightshoe.
With just over five minutes to go and the Bobcats out of timeouts, the Tigers did their best to move the ball and burn as much time as possible.
Worth County went to its bag of tricks on second-and-28, calling a wide receiver pass that fell through the receiver's hands. With a third-and-28 and just 48 seconds to go, Gladstone connected with Jackson Runde for a 36-yard gain.
The momentum and championship then took all of one play to swing in the Bobcats' direction. With 22 seconds to go, Cumpton intercepted Gladstone's first down pass at the Drexel 1-yard line.
"The one thing that comes to mind is that we've worked all year with our guys on making primetime, game-changing plays and the plays that really stood out are the ones where our guys went above and beyond," Dean said.
Drexel (13-0) finished with 366 yards of offense, 210 coming in the run game. Worth County (13-1) finished with 313 yards.
Coffey led Drexel with 180 yards rushing, 156 yards passing and six total touchdowns. Gladstone led Worth County with 157 yards through the air and 65 on the ground with three touchdowns.
