GRANT CITY, Mo. — For the second-straight week, the ending was much better than the beginning for the Worth County Tigers.
The Tigers overcame two turnovers in the first quarter to defeat the Orrick Bearcats 56-8 Friday night in Grant City.
“To be a senior and this being our last year, it feels really good to be playing like we are,” Worth County’s Alex Rinehart said. “We just want to keep going and hopefully go undefeated.”
Rinehart led the way despite just nine carries in the game. The senior running back finished with 200 yards and three touchdowns in the game.
Worth County’s lone score in the first quarter came on a 20-yard pass from Ayden Gladstone who connected with receiver Dylan McIntyre. McIntyre had two touchdown catches in the game and three receptions total for 57 yards.
“It’s amazing, they just keep getting better and better and climbing and climbing,” Gladstone said. “The offensive line and our backs are all doing their part and getting better every week.”
The avalanche that was Worth County came in the second quarter with the Tigers scoring three touchdowns in the first four minutes. The game really spiraled out of control after McIntyre’s second touchdown. The Bearcats first play from scrimmage was a snap that went over the quarterback’s head and was recovered by Gladstone in the end zone, giving Worth County a 30-0 lead.
“You’ve got to stay hungry and that comes in practice,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “We’ve got a good group and they have to go against each other every day.”
Gladstone and Rinehart capped off a 36-point second quarter with a 33-yard touchdown connection as time expired. The Worth County senior connected on eight of his nine passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns.
The Tigers defense held Blake Buchanan to 72 yards on 24 carries. Overall, the Bearcats carried the ball 50 times for 161 yards.
“We had to gang tackle because he’s a speed back,” Rinehart said. “He’s not like Parker Muff, but he’s got a lot of speed and we knew we’d have to gang tackle and make sure that we weren’t missing tackles.”
Worth County will travel to Pattonsburg next week to face a Panthers team that has just two wins on the season.
“We have to fear no one and respect everyone,” Gladstone said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.