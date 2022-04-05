For Bobby Witt Jr., getting the call up to the Majors was a moment he said he’d always envisioned but never knew what the feeling would be like.
“I’ve seen videos of guys, of it happening, and then I go in there, and it actually happens,” Witt said. “It’s just that moment that you never really think that it will actually happen, but it happens.”
Witt finally got to experience the feeling himself Tuesday, as the 21-year-old was announced as a member of the Royals’ opening day roster. As he steps into the big league club, he said he hopes to keep building from here.
Witt’s call came Tuesday morning, when he was called into manager Mike Matheny’s office. Witt said once he saw Salvador Perez, Whit Merrifield and Andrew Benintendi with Matheny in his office, Witt knew what was going on.
“It was awesome, then awesome being able to share it with those guys, as well, and I came in (the locker room) after, and all the guys were congratulating me,” Witt said. “I can’t really put words to the feeling … My stomach sank, tears came to my eyes, and it was something I’ll obviously never forget.”
Witt’s call to the big leagues has been a long time coming. The hype has surrounded Witt since his high school days, when the Royals selected him second overall in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas.
Witt carried the hype into his professional career, being invited to the Royals’ summer camp ahead of the COVID-shortened 2020 season. After partaking in the Royals’ 2021 spring training, Witt spent the 2021 season between Double-A and Triple-A.
Witt’s standout performance last season garnered him Minor League Player of the Year honors from both USA Today and Baseball America. Ahead of the 2022 season, MLB Pipeline named Witt the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball.
Matheny said everyone knew it was time for Witt to make his major league debut.
“Hoping that it would be obvious that he’s ready, and it has been,” Matheny said. “Happy with the organization for being as open to, ‘this is it, let’s roll,’ and now we can kind of just put this behind and play ball, and I know that’s what he’s looking forward to.”
Witt said from his perspective, he’s tried to take things day-by-day and do everything he can to prove himself day in and day out, and he knew his call would come.
“I think that’s ultimately helped me stay calm and stay cool,” Witt said. “I have great, amazing teammates, amazing coaching staff and everything, and they’re just always there for me, always there for everyone in the clubhouse, and I just think that makes it easy to transition through everything.”
After the celebration, Witt said his parents were the first people he called. Witt said his father, former major leaguer Bobby Witt Sr., had some words of encouragement.
“Dad just said, ‘Keep going, it’s just the beginning,’” Witt Jr. said. “Getting up there was one part of the journey, and now it’s staying up there, so that’s the ultimate goal now, and now it’s trying to go up there and try to win games and try to win a championship.”
The hype will continue to surround Witt as he steps onto the field at Kauffman Stadium for the first time Thursday. While he takes the first step of his major league journey, Witt said he’ll continue doing the things that have gotten him to this point.
“I think the expectations are always gonna be high, and I feel like that’s kind of what it’s been for my whole life,” Witt said. “I’m just gonna continually just go out there and just try to do what I do and try to be Bobby Witt Jr. and not try to be anyone else, not try to be this or that, just go out there, have fun, be myself and try to help the team.”
