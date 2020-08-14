COLUMBIA, Mo. While teams in the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences scramble to figure out how to play college football in the spring, the Southeastern Conference — and two more Power Five peers — march forward with revised plans to play games next month, including Missouri, led by its new coaching regime.
After three days of what he called “mental angst and stress” fueled by reports that other conference planned to shut down for the fall, Eliah Drinkwitz is charging ahead to preseason practices, which begin Monday in Columbia.
“There’s going to be a lot of challenges ahead, and I don’t think we’re all the way through all of them,” he said Wednesday during a Zoom video conference with reporters. “But we’re doing everything we possibly can to try to make this season successful.”
For the Tigers and any other team attempting to launch a season in 2020, that mission starts with having a plan for managing through the coronavirus pandemic. Mizzou’s athletics department has not disclosed its number of positive COVID-19 cases since the first week of July, but Drinkwitz was happy to report Wednesday that the football team has a 3% positivity rate through its testing program, which he noted was much lower than the seven-day average for the state of Missouri (11.5%) and Boone County (9%). Drinkwitz said contact tracing showed that none of Mizzou’s positive cases were transmitted at the team facility.
“We’re doing the very best we can,” he said. “I don’t think it’s realistic to say that there will be zero transmissions of COVID. I only point to what I know and what I’ve read. New Zealand was clean for 102 days and now has four (cases). There’s going to be cases.”
The SEC has already decided it will honor the scholarship of any player who opts out this season because of COVID-19 concerns. Also, the NCAA Division I Council has recommended emergency legislation to provide any fall athlete who opts out this season or has the season cut short by COVID-19 a one-year extension of their five-year eligibility and an extra season of competition if they take part in 50 percent or less of their season’s maximum number of competitions allowed by Division I rules.
As of Wednesday, no Mizzou players have opted out for the 2020 season, Drinkwitz said. He understands that could change in the coming weeks.
“That doesn’t mean there won’t be any in the future,” he said.
“Nothing in life is zero risk,” he added. “I understand that. Our team understands that. I’ve told our team several times, ‘I have your back. If you tell me you want to opt out, I have your back. If you tell me you want to play, I have your back.’ That’s my job. Whatever they want to do, whatever they feel comfortable doing is what we’re going to do.
“It’s an individual choice. The players that are here have said that they want to play. They feel confident in the plans that we have in place and the information that we’re giving them and the testing and the protocols and the things we’re doing.
“I’m not unsympathetic to the fact that there’s risks. I’ve got three daughters of my own. They’re going back to school in August, and I had to choose whether or not I was going to send them to in-person classes or online. I totally understand the risk. I understand how challenging that is.”
The SEC has pushed back the start of the season to Sept. 26, but as of Wednesday had not released an updated schedule. That leaves the Tigers 25 practices over six weeks to prepare for a 10-game gauntlet that will include half the teams in the top eight of the preseason coaches poll: No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Louisiana State and No. 8 Florida. Alabama and LSU joined the schedule last Friday as Mizzou’s additional cross-division foes, a hardly subtle “Welcome to the SEC,” for the first-year Tigers coach.
“I chose to coach in the SEC because I wanted to coach against the best,” Drinkwitz said. “Everybody’s caught up in (adding) Alabama and LSU. Well, the other three options (Auburn, Mississippi, Texas A&M) are pretty stinking good football teams, too. It ain’t like you’re going to dodge somebody. I guess we could have picked the Pac-12 or the Big Ten and not had anybody to play. So, crud, I mean we play two really good football teams. They’ve got great coaches, great players. They’ve been in the playoffs. It’s a great challenge for our players and our team.”
While Mizzou and the rest of the SEC gears up for the most unconventional season in a century — World War I and the Spanish Flu wiped out most teams’ schedules in 1918 — the Big 12 announced a new nine-game league schedule Wednesday, also starting on Sept. 26. The Atlantic Coast Conference plans to play, too.
That leaves the Big Ten and the Pac-12 on the sidelines, an outcome that Drinkwitz said left him sad for the players, coaches and fans who won’t have a season in the coming months. He also wondered why their leagues were so quick to give up on the fall.
“I can’t believe we’re looking at our watch on August 12, and we’ve got people that are saying we’re not playing football on September 26,” he said. “That’s like the St. Louis Cardinals canceling the doubleheader on Sunday because it’s forecasted to rain and we’re talking about it on Wednesday. That’s just crazy to me. But I’m a football coach.”