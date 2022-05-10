Being drafted to the NFL out of a Division II school is no easy feat. Northwest’s Sam Roberts did so this year, as did Chiefs fourth-round selection Joshua Williams.
Williams, a product of Fayetteville State in North Carolina, said the transition won’t be easy, but he’s willing to put in the work.
“Just kinda taking that step up, expanding my mind, expanding my knowledge,” Williams said. “I felt like this weekend was a huge learning experience, and I think I got better.”
Williams was a participant in the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp over the weekend, and he said he’s ready to work toward contributing while getting acclimated to pro football.
Williams played three seasons at Fayetteville State, where he totaled five interceptions and 22 pass breakups. His senior campaign earned him HBCU All-American honors.
After his final season with the Broncos, Williams boosted his draft stock with invites to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.
His performance led to the Chiefs selecting him 135th overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Williams became the first player selected out of an HBCU since 2020 and the first player selected out of Fayetteville State since 1976.
Being drafted to the Chiefs is something Williams said will be great for him after watching the success that the franchise has had over the last several seasons.
“For me to be drafted in this predicament, and be in the situation I am, I’m just blessed and truly humbled,” Williams said. “Very happy to be here, and I want to come in and contribute.”
Williams got his first taste of pro football this past weekend at the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp. After the weekend, Williams said he thinks he’s getting the hang of things.
“It’s definitely an adjustment, but working with Coach Merritt and Coach Spags, they work with you, make sure you’re getting in your system,” Williams said. “They’re real motivating and just helping us all, all the young guys, helping us out making sure we’re getting the plays down correctly and knowing our assignments.”
Williams said he had a lot to learn coming from Division II to the NFL, but he never felt overwhelmed in his first weekend with the Chiefs.
“The coaches, the whole staff, they really do a good job of making sure you’re kind of getting the hang of everything,” Williams said. “Knowing where things are, knowing what your resources are and just understanding how to get better, how to make yourself a professional.”
While Williams says he’s proud to come out of a Division II HBCU into the NFL, he says he’s ready to prove himself at the next level.
“At this level, nobody really cares where you came from. It’s all about results, honestly,” Williams said. “Of course, I’m definitely prideful of where I came from, and I’m blessed to be where I am and to have experienced everything I have. At the same time, I’m very humbled and eager to fit in here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.