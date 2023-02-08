We're 19 days out from high school basketball district play, and we've seen multiple city schools thrive this season. The action around St. Joseph has been nothing short of exciting, and with the postseason on the horizon, let's see where the schools currently stand.
Starting with the Fighting Irish, the boys are coming off a 71-65 victory over Benton on Tuesday. The team is sitting at 13-6 overall, and are on a three game winning streak. In Class 4 District 16, Lafayette is four games behind Maryville for best record in the district.
The girls are coming off a 69-48 loss to Benton, and are below .500 with a 7-8 overall record. They're tied with Savannah for fewest wins in the district, but have seen some wins in the past couple weeks.
As for the Central Indians, the girls have won 10 of their last 11 contests to move to an impressive 13-6 on the season. The Indian girls currently sit in the top half of the district in wins. The team averages nearly 50 points a game.
Looking at the boys, they're experiencing a small slump, dropping their last two games to move to 10-12. They compete in Class 6 District 8, and they're tied with Liberty for fewest wins in the district.
Looking at the Bishop Leblond Golden Eagles, the girls are having a fantastic season with an impressive 21-1 record, including a Class 2 win over former No.1 Tipton. The defense has been stellar, only allowing an average of 30 points a game.
The boys have also been impressive with a 15-6 overall record. They are tied for second in Class 2 District 16 and currently sport a two-game win streak.
Lastly, we look at Benton, the Lady Cardinals are having another fantastic season, and are on a five game win streak. They are one game ahead in Class 4 District 16 standings, with Chillicothe right behind them. The team has its eyes set on a state championship after placing second last year.
Despite winning three games to end the month of January, the boys dropped their last game yesterday against Lafayette. They're 9-11 overall, and have been good defensively, only allowing 50 points a game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.