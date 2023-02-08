Lafayette Basketball

We're 19 days out from high school basketball district play, and we've seen multiple city schools thrive this season. The action around St. Joseph has been nothing short of exciting, and with the postseason on the horizon, let's see where the schools currently stand.

Starting with the Fighting Irish, the boys are coming off a 71-65 victory over Benton on Tuesday. The team is sitting at 13-6 overall, and are on a three game winning streak. In Class 4 District 16, Lafayette is four games behind Maryville for best record in the district.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

