MWSU

Missouri Western’s Jaden Skinner dribbles the ball against Concordia-St. Paul on Sep. 3 of 2021 at Spratt Stadium.

 Photo courtesy of Missouri Western Athletics

Missouri Western women’s soccer expects a key player from last season to return to their lineup soon.

Junior Jaden Skinner, the team’s second-leading goal scorer last season, is set to return to practice this week according to interim head coach Leah Stringer.


