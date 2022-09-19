Missouri Western women’s soccer expects a key player from last season to return to their lineup soon.
Junior Jaden Skinner, the team’s second-leading goal scorer last season, is set to return to practice this week according to interim head coach Leah Stringer.
“To get her back, I mean she was one of our leading goal scorers last year, so to not have her on the field right now, I’m not going to say it’s hurting but it makes a difference,” Stringer said.
Skinner’s return would add another offensive element to a team that’s played well as of late. It’s been a defensive exhibition for Western, as four of their last five games have been clean sheets.
In those games, the Griffons are 3-0-1. It’s been quite the turnaround for a team that started 0-2.
“We were only together for two weeks. We were all still trying to get to know each other,” said senior Evelyn Daly. “We're starting to gel well. We're getting to know each other, our strengths, our weaknesses and we're able to adapt on that.”
Sophomore transfer Keely Kroonenberg has done her best to fill the big shoes left behind by one of the best goalkeepers in program history in Anna Mayer. Kroonenberg has earned back-to-back MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week honors in September. Given the recent accolades and being the last line of defense for the team, Daly says she trusts Kroonenberg completely.
“As a center defender, I know she’s great at communicating. She’s always telling us what to do. She sees the bigger picture. Credit to her, she pulls off some outstanding saves. She’s a great leader. She’s great to have on goal,” said Daly.
Western returns home after having their last two games on the road. They will match up with winless Nebraska-Kearney on Friday and then come right back on Sunday to face off against Fort Hays State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.