Theresa Grosbach’s passion in athletics is helping coaches and student-athletes thrive.
When she knew they were in need last summer, she didn’t hesitate jumping into action.
“I felt really compelled to support our people,” said Grosbach, Missouri Western’s senior woman administrator since 2018. “We’ve got some people who are really incredible humans, believe in what they do, are passionate, and I wanted to be there for them in a time of turbulence.”
That bumpy time was following the departure of then-director of athletics Josh Looney. He left following the conclusion of Chiefs Training Camp for the same role at Division I North Alabama, and Grosbach was named interim A.D. in early August.
Missouri Western president Theresa Grosbach also announced the hiring of a search firm, and three finalists arrived on campus for interviews in October.
"I anticipated it would be a couple of months then we would have someone in place for the spring semester,” she said, with a slight laugh. “Searches are all unique and different.”
The search indeed took much more time. The search was suspended in late October and instructed to return in early 2022. It wasn’t until early April when finalists would return to campus, eventually leading to the hire and introduction of Andy Carter on Monday.
By the support of her husband, Alan, and past experience as a multi-time NAIA Athletics Director of the Year at Baker, her alma mater, she took the opportunity in stride.
“Having sat in the chair before, I kinda had an expectation of the ups and downs of an academic year, the challenges you might face, the joys you can have when you have successful teams,” Grosbach said. “It wasn’t just for me about standing still and filling a role, it was about, ‘We have to continue to move forward. We have to continue to get better. We have to continue to fight.’
“In this league, in the MIAA, you can’t stand still because the minute you do, everyone passes you by.”
The Griffons didn’t sit still under Grosbach. She helped name new coaches for volleyball in Jessica Fey and tennis in Alejandro De La Torre. She helped welcome in Joe Yegge as the new softball coach, and Jessica Berg was named interim lacrosse coach.
“She showed such leadership,” Western president Elizabeth Kennedy said. “She had so much grit, determination and strength for the whole department. I thank my lucky stars she was able to step up.”
All the while, soccer jumped out to a No. 13 national ranking, a program high, in its first season under Damian Macias. In the winter, Candi Whitaker guided women’s basketball to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995.
“It was a time where things really could’ve busted at the seams. Theresa held the fabric together, and more than that,” men’s basketball coach Will Martin said. “She didn’t just keep it stable; she helped us succeed at a very high level and thrive. What she did is paramount.”
From helping programs and advocating for her students, Grosbach’s role as interim A.D. included “a lot of late nights, a lot of early mornings” connecting with donors, being at more events and helping “put wind in the sails,” as football coach Matt Williamson said. Grosbach credited G.A. Greysen Dudley and associate A.D. Eric Kramer for their assistance in helping fill duties with academics, compliance and team support.
But those on campus noticed her dedication, as well. Grosbach was surprised at last week’s Golden Griffs with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee’s ‘Griff Up Award’ which is “given to an individual of high character who goes above and beyond their calling for the greater good of Missouri Western athletics.
She was surprised, brought to tears, and reminded of why she took the role in the first place.
“It was beautiful and moving. I was emotional on stage because that’s how much it meant to me, that our group would take the time and effort and view the length of the year and my leadership throughout the year,” Grosbach said. “hat it was significant enough to have earned that recognition, I’m very appreciative and very humbled.”
