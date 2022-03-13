Missouri Western track founding members Hanna Williams and Jordan Garr capped their final indoor meet as All-Americans at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Williams, a Plattsburg alum, earned All-American status for the second time in her career in the 400-meter dash, placing seventh time a time of 54.88 seconds. She took eighth in last year’s outdoor championships.
Garr, a Central grad, sealed a fourth-place finish in the shot put, throwing a distance of 18.31 meters on his fourth toss of the day. This is his first All-American honor, placing him among the ranks of Williams and 2018’s two-time All-American Phil Thompson.
Northwest’s quartet of freshman Chloe Saenz, sophomore Tiffany Hughey, redshirt freshman Jaedy Commins and redshirt freshman Bailey Blake bested their previous time by 0.35 seconds and earned All-America status with a sixth-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay. They completed the run in 3:44.49.
Sophomore Blake Morgan took home second-team All-America honors with an 11th-place finish in the men’s high jump.
Jada Shanklin became an All-American with a fifth-place finish in the high jump, leading 1.76 meters. It marks the second straight year that Shanklin has earned indoor All-America status.
Sophomore Tiffany Hughey secured second-team All-America honors in the women’s 400-meter dash, finishing ninth.
Redshirt freshman Bailey Blake entered the field of the women’s 800m with the 13th-best time in the nation. Blake clocked in with a time of 2:10.50, which earned her 10th-place and a second-team All-America honor.
