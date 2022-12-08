Missouri Western women's basketball took on the first of a pair of last season's NCAA Central Regional opponents, edging out No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney, 68-65 for the Griffon’s first win over the Lopers in St. Joseph since 2017.
Western had their work cut out for them as the Lopers brought a 9-1 record into this game but never shied away from the challenge.
Both teams would come out shooting well in the first quarter before honing in on defense in the second quarter. Western would score 11 to UNK’s nine in the second quarter to take 31-28 Griffon lead into half.
A back-and-forth third would take both teams to a tightly contested fourth quarter stretch that saw the Griffons cling to a one point lead with less than three minutes to play.
Jordan Cunningham would power Western as time ticked down, hitting a clutch and one to keep Western in front. Cunningham would finish with 14 points and eight rebounds while Brionna Budgett's chipped in 13 points.
Sophomore guard Alyssa Bonilla would also come up big for Western, contributing in ways that don’t show up in the box score, like her facilitating and spacing. Bonilla also passed 100 career assists in this game.
The Griffons defeated the Lopers 72-59 in the second round of the tournament last year and were powered by their defense and the same story was true in this game. Western played hard defense all night, coming away with nine steals and forcing 12 turnovers.
“We had a lot of high pressure and just being able to rotate guards in and out, having fresh legs out there was really great. That's what helped us out a lot,” Bonilla said postgame.
The Griffons move to 7-3 overall on the year and 3-0 at home after the win. Head coach Candi Whitaker reflected on the hard fought victory for her squad over a tough opponent after the game.
“Big win, super proud of our bunch. I thought everyone contributed and played really hard and Kearney is a really good team. They're disciplined, they have size, they are hard to guard and they guard you. They're going to win a lot of games and they're going to have a chance to be at the top of this league, so it's a big win for us,” she said.
Next up, the Griffons will face another Central Regional opponent from last year in Fort Hays State on Saturday. That game tips off at 1:30 p.m. in St. Joseph.
