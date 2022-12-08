Western Women's Basketball

Western guard Connie Clarke sets up a play during a game against Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday in St. Joseph. 

 Joe Patrick | News-Press NOW

Missouri Western women's basketball took on the first of a pair of last season's NCAA Central Regional opponents, edging out No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney, 68-65 for the Griffon’s first win over the Lopers in St. Joseph since 2017. 

Western had their work cut out for them as the Lopers brought a 9-1 record into this game but never shied away from the challenge.

