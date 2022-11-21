Missouri Western women's basketball returned to the floor tonight, traveling to take on the William Jewell Cardinals in Liberty. It was all Western in this one as they cruised to victory, 105-61.
The Cardinals never led as the Griffons jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back, scoring their most points in a game since the 111 they scored in the NCAA tournament against Southwestern Oklahoma State last season. Junior guard Connie Clarke led all scorers with 21 points and also notched a double-double, snagging 12 rebounds while adding four steals. The other junior guard Brionna Budgetts followed up her 26 point outing against Truman State last week with 19 more tonight on 7/13 shooting.
It was a sloppy start for both teams, who each turned the ball over 12 times before the half and fouled 10+ times apiece in the first two quarters. Western would clean things up after the break, only turning the ball over three times in the second half while forcing 11 more turnovers from the Cardinals. The Griffons’ size was also evident, causing problems down low for William Jewell while cleaning the glass all night, out rebounding the Cardinals by 23.
The Western defense put on a show, holding William Jewell to 36% shooting for the contest and a bleak 31% from three while also forcing a whopping 23 turnovers. On the other side, Western shot a scorching 51% from the floor and an impressive 87% from the free throw line, only missing four of their 31 attempts.
Western improves to 4-2 on the year while William Jewell slides to 1-4. The Griffons will return to Looney Fieldhouse to take on Avila on Saturday.
