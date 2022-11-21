Missouri Western women's basketball returned to the floor tonight, traveling to take on the William Jewell Cardinals in Liberty. It was all Western in this one as they cruised to victory, 105-61.

The Cardinals never led as the Griffons jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back, scoring their most points in a game since the 111 they scored in the NCAA tournament against Southwestern Oklahoma State last season. Junior guard Connie Clarke led all scorers with 21 points and also notched a double-double, snagging 12 rebounds while adding four steals. The other junior guard Brionna Budgetts followed up her 26 point outing against Truman State last week with 19 more tonight on 7/13 shooting.

Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.