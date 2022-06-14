More than 120 young boys and girls filled the basketball court inside the MWSU Fieldhouse on Tuesday for the chance to learn from one of the top teams in the nation.
The Griffons women’s basketball team kicked off their four-day Little Griffs Camp for kids between first and sixth grade, giving area youth the opportunity to develop their skills alongside coaches and players of the Division II Elite Eight contestants last season.
"It's awesome. This is one of the most fun parts of our job — getting to engage with the community, build a fanbase with the youth in this town," assistant coach Emily Wacker said.
Current and former members of the Griffons, as well as head coach Candi Whitaker and assistant coach Trevor Moyer, will take the time to teach the kids the skills that could one day propel them to a collegiate career of their own.
Among the teachers on hand Tuesday was transfer guard Jayme Jackson, a Liberty grad who comes to Missouri Western after two years at Pittsburg State.
After working the team’s elite camp for prospective recruits currently in high school Monday, she felt joy helping teach the game to the area’s youth.
"It brings you back. I remember when I used to go to camps like this all the time,” she said. “I went to my high school camps. It was so cool to see the high school girls. I just want to try and fill the position they did for me to these girls."
The camp will continue through Friday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
The Griffon men’s basketball team will hold their youth camp June 27-30, and registration is available at gogriffons.com.
