If somebody asked Missouri Western senior Corbyn Cunningham at the end of last season if she thought she’d be going to the Elite Eight one year later, she believes she would’ve thought she was going as a fan.
“Who? Which team?,” she said jokingly.
But in the aftermath of Monday’s 70-69 win against Fort Hays State, delivering the Griffons their first regional championship and Elite Eight berth since 1995, the often reserved Cunningham showed her emotions.
“I can’t really calm down,” Cunningham said. “It’s crazy we actually did it. It feels great.”
The feelings were similar across the Griffon locker room. Only four rostered players entered the NCAA Tournament with any MIAA Tournament experience: Cunningham, Mychaell Gray, Kameron Freemyer and Jaelyn Haggard.
“To be here with my teammates, these are my best friends and I absolutely love these coaches,” Haggard said. “They deserve everything we’ve gotten, so hopefully we just keep it rolling in Alabama.”
It was just last year that the Griffons looked like anything but an NCAA Tournament team. True freshmen combined for 40% of the team’s minutes, including Camille Evans and Jordan Cunningham leading all players and 25 and 24 minutes per game.
That team won six games, scoring just 61 points per night. Western is now 24-9 and scored 111 in their regional opener, showcasing a multitude of ways to win.
“We trusted the process and stayed confident, trusted ourselves and made it happen,” Evans said.
One year ago, Jordan Cunningham wouldn’t have thought this season was possible.
“I probably would’ve said, ‘No way.’ I think last year after that season ended the way it did, we knew we didn’t want it to happen again,” she said. We knew, coming in this year, we were gonna work harder. I think it’s paid off.”
The immediacy of the moment, just minutes after taking dozens of pictures, cutting down the nets and beginning a celebration, head coach Candi Whitaker thought back to her belief in the Griffons.
“It has to reinforce what we’ve been telling them, that they’re good enough, that they can beat anyone that’s on their schedule,” Whitaker said. “I’ve believed that for a while, and it’s been the message for a while. We’ve always been willing to learn. This group wants to be coached.
After seeing it happen themselves, the players see what truly is possible.
“Once we’re there, I have no doubt we can go all the way,” Jordan Cunningham said.
No. 7 Missouri Western will face No. 2 Grand Valley State (Mich.) at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Birmingham, Alabama, for a spot in the Final Four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.