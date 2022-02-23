HAYS, Kan. — The Missouri Western women emerged from their locker room proud and confident of their overtime performance against No. 6 Fort Hays State.
Missouri Western forced 17 turnovers, dominated offensive rebounds and traded blows with the top-ranked team in the Central Region. But difficulties finishing around the rim cost the Griffons a 78-69 decision at Gross Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday.
“I thought we played really hard and started in a way that I felt really confident we were locked in and determined to win it,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said. “A lot of missed opportunities at the rim from the tip through overtime, several breakaway layups we just didn’t finish that you have to.”
Though often playing their best, jumping out to a 9-3 lead in the opening minutes and later taking a nine-point lead in the second half, Western (20-7, 14-7 MIAA) was credited with 11 missed layups in the first half and seven more in the second half, including multiple in transition.
Sophomore Connie Clarke led the charge with 19 points and 14 rebounds, five of them on the offensive glass. Multiple early rebounds ultimately led to baskets, scoring 13 second-chance points before halftime.
Despite Fort Hays (24-3, 18-3) putting together an 11-0 run, the Tigers came back for a 29-28 lead at halftime.
The Griffons came right back with an 11-2 run in the middle of the third to take a 43-34 lead.
But Jaden Hobbs answered with two 3-pointers to swing momentum toward Fort Hays, which still trailed 50-44 going to the fourth.
The Tigers regained the lead with 5:26 to play behind a massive night from Olivia Hollenbeck, who battled down low for 21 points.
Down four in the final minute, senior Corbyn Cunningham made a reverse layup and Jordan Cunningham made two free throws with 18 seconds left, and a defensive stop by freshman Alyssa Bonilla forced overtime.
“We competed well. We played great defense,” Clarke said. “I’m so proud of us. We brought a fight to them.”
The Griffons took an initial lead when Bri Budgetts sank a 3 for her point total of 17, but Hays closed the game on a 14-2 run.
“I thought we looked really fatigued on the defensive end,” Whitaker said. “They attacked us, and we just got away from executing out offense.”
Hobbs added 22 points, scoring 13 in the fourth and overtime.
Western travels to Nebraska-Kearney at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
No. 18 Fort Hays State men 56, Missouri Western 42
Fort Hays State senior Jared Vitztum finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds, sinking five 3-pointers in a 56-42 defeat of the Griffons.
Western (13-17, 9-12) was led by 13 points from sophomore Will Eames. Freshman Taye Fields added eight points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Despite the loss, Missouri Western clinched a spot in the MIAA Tournament thanks to losses by Pittsburg State and Nebraska-Kearney. The Griffons close the season Friday at the Lopers.
The Tigers will play at Northwest on Saturday for a guaranteed share of the MIAA title.
