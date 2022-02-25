The Missouri Western women will return to Kansas City for the MIAA Tournament looking to boost their postseason resume after ending the season with a second-straight loss, falling 75-64 to Nebraska-Kearney on Friday at the Health & Sports Center in Kearney, Nebraska.
Western (20-8, 14-8 MIAA) will finish fifth in the MIAA if Central Missouri defeats one-win Lincoln on Saturday. Regardless of outcome, UCM and Missouri Western will meet in the 4-5 matchup at the MIAA Tournament at noon Friday. Western entered the week No. 8 in the Central Region rankings, one spot ahead of UCM. Western has two overtime wins in the series this year.
Western led UNK (22-6, 17-5) by a score of 33-28 at halftime thanks to a stifling first quarter of defense and a second-quarter really after falling behind by five.
But UNK won the second half 47-21. UNK made seven of its 11 3-pointers after half and was 14 of 17 from the free-throw line.
UNK outscored Western 21-7 in points off turnovers and turned 10 offensive rebounds in 12 points.
Brionna Budgetts led Western with 21 points. Corbyn Cunningham added 17 points.
Elisa Backes led UNK with 24 points, making 6 of 7 3-pointers. Trinity Law added 18 off the bench, and Klaire Kirsch chipped in 11 points.
Missouri Western men 76, Nebraska-Kearney 74
Freshman Taye Fields finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds, powering the Griffons to a 76-64 victory Friday at UNK.
Fields finished with 19 points in the second half, combining with Q Mays for 15-straight points to help maintain the lead.
Mays finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Will Eames chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Western (14-16, 10-12) outscored UNK 46-26 in the paint and turned 13 turnovers into 19 points. The Griffons turned the ball over just seven times against 14 steals.
Western has guaranteed a finish in either seventh or eighth in the MIAA and will play in the first round Wednesday.
