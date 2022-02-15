EMPORIA, Kan. — The Missouri Western women got their 19th victory of the season Tuesday night, as they picked up a road victory over Emporia State, 81-67.
The Griffons (19-5) bounced back from two-straight losses to Missouri Southern and Pitt State last week for a 14-point victory over the Hornets.
Emporia State had the early advantage, holding a one-point lead after the first quarter. A back and forth second quarter was capped off by buckets from Alyssa Bonilla and Trinity Knapp, giving the Griffons a four-point lead at the half.
The Griffons got out to as much as a 10-point lead in the third quarter, when a Connie Clark lay-in gave Western its first double-digit lead of the game. But the Hornets clawed back, keeping the Griffon lead at just six going into the fourth.
A big fourth quarter pushed the Griffons to victory, as they outscored the Hornets 24-16 in the fourth quarter to finish with a 14-point victory.
Clark led the Griffons with a game-high 20 points along with seven rebounds and four assists. Corbyn Cunningham recorded a double-double, totaling 14 points and 10 rebounds.
For the Hornets, Ehlaina Hartman poured in 18 points and nine rebounds.
Heading into the final four games of the regular season, the Griffons sit in fourth in the MIAA standings, two games back of first.
The Griffons will be back on the court Thursday, as Western hosts a doubleheader with Washburn.
