Western volleyball

Missouri Western women's volleyball team celebrates a point scored versus Washburn on Nov. 5.

 By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW

With their conference tournament chances in doubt by early October, Missouri Western women’s volleyball found their rhythm at the right time.

It’s not about how one starts, but rather how one finishes. The Griffons faced not one, but two separate four-game losing streaks during their regular season. Despite their 11-17 record, they were able to sneak their way into the MIAA Conference Tournament as the seven seed.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.