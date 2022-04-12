The Missouri Western baseball team struggled to put up a fight Tuesday afternoon, as the Griffons fell to No. 4 Central Missouri, 15-1, in seven innings at Griffon Park.
The loss comes two weeks after the Griffons (8-26) fell by just one run to the fourth-ranked Mules (30-4).
Wet conditions played a factor in the Griffons’ early struggles, as starting pitcher Easton Unruh walked three of the five hitters he faced, including an errant pickoff throw and a wild pitch, which brought in the game’s first run.
Blake Van Hercke relieved Unruh after just one out in the top of the 1st. With the bases loaded, Van Hercke looked like he had an inning-ending double play ball from the first batter he faced, but the Griffons couldn’t turn it quick enough and were unable to get the out at first, allowing two Mules to score on the play.
UCM carried a 3-0 lead after the opening frame.
Western swung back in the bottom half. Alex Crouch sent a two-out triple down the right field line before Brenden Andersen sent a single right back up the middle to pull the Griffons within two through the first inning.
Besides a solo home run from UCM’s Brennen van Breusegen, the reigning MIAA Hitter of the Week, in the top of the 2nd, the Griffons were able to keep the Mules at bay through the second and third innings.
However, the Mules exploded across the fourth and fifth innings, scoring 11 runs on 10 hits, jumping out to a 15-1 lead. The final score remained there, as the Griffons were held hitless through the final three innings, falling by run rule after seven innings.
UCM’s Cole Moore paced the Mules, going 4-4 on the day and driving in two runs, while Carter Young needed just one hit to drive in a game-high four runs.
Crouch, Andersen and Hunter Rumachik each chipped in one of Western’s three total hits on the afternoon.
The Griffons used seven different pitchers, led by Van Hercke, who allowed just two hits and one run across 2.2 innings.
Western has just three weekend series remaining in the 2022 season, as they travel to Fort Hays State this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.