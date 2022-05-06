Missouri Western was unable to hold on to a late lead, as the Griffons fell to top-seeded Washburn 6-3 in the second round of the MIAA Softball Championship on Friday.
With the loss, Western (28-21) falls to the elimination bracket and snaps a nine-game winning streak.
Washburn (44-11) grabbed the early advantage, as Jaden LaBarge’s single brought in the first run of the game in the bottom of the 1st.
Western swung back in the next frame, as Sydni Hawkins singled to drive in the tying run, evening the game at one apiece through two innings.
The Griffons kept their foot on the gas in their next chance, as Chloe Armstrong sent a 2-run homer over the right field wall, giving Western a 3-1 lead.
Washburn would pull one back in the fourth on a double from Paige Robbins, but Western would carry a one-run lead into the sixth inning.
The Ichabods blew it open in the bottom of the sixth, as Robbins tripled to drive in two and MIAA Player of the Year Jaycee Ginter launched a two-run homer. A four-run bottom of the sixth gave Washburn the lead, which they never relinquished.
Armstrong was 3-4 on the afternoon with a team-high two RBIs. Hawkins and Natalee Weber each chipped in two hits. Sydney Rader went 5.1 innings in the circle, giving up 10 hits with two strikeouts.
Ginter added on to her home run with a complete game, 10-hitter in the circle with eight strikeouts.
The Griffons will look to keep their season alive, as they face two-seed Central Oklahoma in the elimination bracket Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
