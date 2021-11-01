Following a Week 8 loss to Pittsburg State, Missouri Western head coach Matt Williamson felt the Griffons lost their identity.
“We’re not playing Griffon football,” he said.
On Saturday, they rediscovered their groove, running for 412 yards, playing a physical and swarming style of defense and rolling past Missouri Southern 45-28 on Saturday in Joplin.
Six different Griffons ran for more than 30 yards while averaging 5-plus yards per carry. Freshman quarterback Reagan Jones led the way in his first start by going for more than 150 yards and three touchdowns on the ground after earning the starting gig over Anthony Vespo.
Western (4-5) had its way on the offensive line while the defensive line paved the way for an effort that included six tackles for loss.
“It was a big step for us. On both sides of the ball we played really well,” Williamson said. “To be able to be physical up front — I thought on both sides of the ball we were changing the line of scrimmage,” Williamson said. “You change the line of scrimmage, it changes the game dramatically. That was the big key thing we wanted to push for.”
In a search for offensive continuity, Jones provided it by going 12-of-16 for 181 yards through the air with a touchdown along his 17 carries, 159 yards and trio of rushing scores.
He showcased his deep ball and improved touch on shorter routes, instilling confidence in his coaching staff.
After playing in seven games in a reserve role, his first start was everything Western could’ve asked for.
“He’s got some speed. He did a great job,” Jones said. “He’s been in, got some reps here and there, but went in and just did a tremendous job leading our offense down the field, being productive, moving the chains. It was really good to see that.”
Western soccer earns No. 5 seed in MIAA
With a 2-0 loss to No. 17 Central Missouri on Sunday, Missouri Western soccer finished the regular season with a 9-7-2 overall record and a 6-5 mark in league play, good for the fifth seed heading into the MIAA Women's Soccer Championship. The Griffons will face fourth-seeded Central Oklahoma in the quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, from Edmond, Oklahoma.
