The last time the Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State women played with as much on the line came nearly 20 years ago.
The Bearcats came to St. Joseph on Feb. 25, 2004 with an 18-6 record. The Griffons were 18-7 at the time, losing their eighth of the year on a one-point overtime loss before going on to win the MIAA tournament.
That’s the last time both programs were at least six games above .500 for a February meeting, as a later meeting in 2007 saw Western's wins vacated. It’s been since 2011 when they were both above .500 for a February matchup.
Northwest (14-6, 9-5 MIAA) looks for a season sweep of No. 22 Missouri Western (17-3, 11-3) when the Griffons enter the Bearcats at 5 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
For Western, it comes off possibly its best stretch of the season. Two home losses to top-25 foes in Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State have been followed up by five-straight impressive wins. Western dismantled Newman by 30-plus before leading the entirety of a 93-88 win at Central Oklahoma.
A second overtime win of the year against Central Missouri was followed by an impressive closeout of Lincoln, turning a three-point lead into an 84-53 win the final 12 minutes.
Then came Tuesday’s 33-point blowout of Washburn, a team with wins against UCM, UCO and Northwest.
“I think we’ve realized we can’t just show up and be good,” freshman guard Jordan Cunningham said. “We have to work hard in practice everyday, then we have to be very prepared in the games, follow the scout, play defense the way we know we can. If we do that, we know we’ll be successful. That’s a big growth from our two losses.”
In their losses to Northwest, a 49-46 defeat back in December, as well as UNK and FHSU, the Griffons pointed to periods of losing focus on the defense or a lack of focus.
Now, one of four teams with 11 wins and one game back of MIAA-leading Fort Hays, the Griffons feel their best ball showing up at the right time.
“I think it says a lot about where they are this time of year,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said. “They’ve just gotta keep having fun. They’re having a ton of fun playing basketball, and it shows. They’ve just gotta find their mojo every game. It’s all about your mindset and the energy you bring.”
Western has dominated much of the history between the two teams but has lost three-straight in the series for just the second time. The Griffons lost on a Molly Hartnett buzzer-beater last year, falling at home to Northwest for the first time since Feb. 2011.
Back in December, Western shot under 29%, gave up seven 3-pointers, forced just eight turnovers and had its lowest offensive output of the year. Western leads the MIAA in turnover margin but was minus-four, and the Griffons were also negative in assist-to-turnover ratio.
But Northwest rebounded from a three-game losing streak to FHSU, UNK and Washburn with three-straight wins before a loss to UCM last Saturday.
Western’s final eight games include rematches with all three teams to hand them defeats this season. Saturday serves as the first, and the one that might mean the most.
“We’re definitely coming for them,” Western sophomore guard Brionna Budgetts said. “I hope they’re ready, because we are.”
